The Chinese state media mocks the United States’ infrastructure bill, calling it a ‘feeble imitation of China.’

Chinese state media are criticizing a recently approved infrastructure bill that the Biden administration is pushing as a “once-in-a-generation” investment, calling it a “feeble replica” of their country’s achievements.

In an editorial published on Sunday, the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s newspaper, the Global Times, slammed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“By no means will the law cure all of the United States’ problems or provide the country with enough vitality to compete with China in the domain of large-scale infrastructure projects,” the opinion piece stated.

Last Friday, the House of Representatives passed the infrastructure measure 228 to 206. Thirteen Republicans defied their party and voted in favor of the bill, assisting in its passage despite a few Democratic defections.

The Senate passed the infrastructure bill 69 to 30 in August, with 19 Republicans joining all Democrats.

Over the next five years, the $1.2 trillion plan contains $555 billion in new spending for roads, bridges, broadband, and other infrastructure projects. According to the White House, the investments will create approximately 2 million jobs every year on average.

The proposal also includes $65 billion for grid reconstruction, $55 billion for water infrastructure upgrades, $39 billion for public transportation, and $25 billion for airport improvements.

“It is comparable to a fairy tale to revive US competitiveness based solely on a stimulus bill,” Chinese state media said.

The bill’s passing was hailed by President Joe Biden as a “historic stride forward” for the country.

The bill is “a once-in-a-generation investment that will create millions of jobs rebuilding our infrastructure—our roads, bridges, broadband, and a whole range of things—to transform the climate catastrophe into an opportunity,” according to Biden.

“And it sets us on a course to win the economic competition of the twenty-first century,” the president added, referring to the competition with China and other large countries as well as the rest of the world.

The Biden administration is also collaborating with Democratic lawmakers in Congress to pass a larger spending package to strengthen the social safety net and confront the climate issue. On Saturday, House Democrats decided to move forward with consideration of the $1.75 trillion “Build Back Better” plan, clearing a crucial procedural barrier.

The Biden administration’s “sense of urgency” to invest in, according to a Global Times editorial. This is a condensed version of the information.