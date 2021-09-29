The Chicago Bears have purchased a suburban racecourse for $197 million, indicating a possible relocation.

The Chicago Bears agreed to pay $197.2 million for a racecourse site in Arlington Heights, a neighborhood roughly 30 miles northwest of Chicago, according to the Associated Press.

The Bears’ purchase of Arlington International Racecourse implies a potential transfer to the suburbs, away from their longstanding home at Soldier Field.

In a statement, Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said, “We are excited to have finalized a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Arlington Park property.” “Before we can close on this transaction, there is still a lot of work to be done, including working closely with the Village of Arlington Heights and adjacent communities.”

The property on which the Arlington racetrack is located was previously held by Churchill Downs Incorporated. Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago, is hoping to keep the NFL franchise in the city, stating during a news conference that she will “do everything I can to keep [the Bears]here in the city of Chicago and I don’t think the door has closed by any means.”

But, according to Lightfoot, she must first hear from the Bears, who have refused to meet with her office in the past, most recently on Tuesday when the team canceled a planned meeting with municipal officials.

She stated, “The basic thing is they have to come to the table.”

Lightfoot, who stated that the city is willing to work out a contract that maximizes revenue for both the club and the city, also stated that if the Bears do decide to relocate, the cost of the land in Arlington Heights may not be the only cost.

“I understand they have a deal with us that extends until 2033, and as I told (team chairman) George McCaskey, I’m not about to violate that contract, and if they want to get out of it early, they’ll have to pay us.”

The Bears’ statement makes no indication of how the organization plans to fund a stadium or how much a new stadium would cost, but Lightfoot pointed out that the two newest NFL stadiums — the Las Vegas Raiders’ home and the. This is a condensed version of the information.