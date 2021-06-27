The chant “Lock Her Up” resurfaces at a Trump rally in Ohio, while Jim Jordan attacks Nancy Pelosi.

One of Donald Trump’s rallying cries from his 2016 presidential campaign resurfaced Saturday when Republican Rep. Jim Jordan slammed current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Jordan spoke this weekend at a “Save America” rally in Wellington, Ohio, and the “Lock Her Up” slogan that grew popular during Trump’s campaign was heard again in 2021.

Jordan talked about giving a speech to the New Mexico Republican Party in Amarillo, Texas, since “they weren’t allowed to gather in their own state.” In this magnificent country, that should never happen.”

“You have the right to petition your government, and I have the right to petition mine, so we have to keep fighting,” he stated. “You can’t travel to your capital to beg your member of Congress to redress your concerns because Nancy Pelosi won’t let you in,” he continued.

A chorus of “boos” erupted, and Jordan began speaking about “press freedom” before being overrun by the crowd’s chant:

In the Texas panhandle, they yelled, “Lock her up, lock her up, lock her up.”

Jordan then went on to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip to the Texas-Mexico border, claiming that she would not have gone if Trump hadn’t made plans to visit the border next week.

During the 2016 campaign, pro-Trump cries of “lock her up” were usually directed at Hillary Clinton, but the mantra has now turned to Pelosi.

This gathered traction after Pelosi blasted down Trump’s speech for the January 2020 State of the Union Address on national television behind the president’s back.

Following that, Trump said that Pelosi was “mumbling” and “distracting.”

“There was someone behind me who was talking incoherently. Trump mocked the Speaker of the House by saying, “Mumbling.” “Very distracting.”

Trump talked up a crowd in New Hampshire a couple of weeks later, saying Pelosi was “angry.”

“It was very distracting. I’m speaking, and a woman is mumbling terribly behind me, angry.”

Pelosi’s actions after that State of the Union dominated the news cycle for the next week, but Trump supporters spewed their hatred for Hillary Clinton toward Pelosi.

The “Lock Her Up” chant became notorious during the 2016 Trump presidential campaign against Clinton, but the chant picked up. This is a brief summary.