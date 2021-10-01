The Chabad of Poway shooter was spared the death penalty but was sentenced to life in prison for his actions.

On the penultimate day of Passover in 2019, John T. Earnest, a 22-year-old former nursing student, rushed into a Southern California synagogue with a semiautomatic weapon, murdering one person and wounded three others.

Through a plea bargain with prosecutors, Earnest was spared the death penalty. On December 28, he will be sentenced in federal court, where he pleaded guilty to federal crimes.

After the Justice Department announced it would not seek the death penalty, Earnest pled guilty, and defense attorneys and prosecutors are requesting a life sentence.

During victim-impact comments in San Diego Superior Court, victims and families got their first chance to speak directly to the killer.

Earnest wanted to make a remark, according to his lawyer, but Judge Peter Deddeh refused, stating that he did not want the court to become a “political forum” for white nationalist ideas.

The judge stated, “I’m not going to allow him use this as a platform to add to his celebrity.” Earnest, who was staring straight ahead, showed no emotion.

Earnest called a 911 dispatcher minutes after the attack to say he shot up the synagogue to defend white people. “I’m protecting our country against the Jews, who are attempting to exterminate all white people,” he stated.

The gunman who slaughtered dozens of worshippers at two New Zealand mosques soon before attacking Chabad of Poway, a synagogue near San Diego, on April 27, 2019, was revered by the San Diego guy. He was a regular on 8chan, a dark part of the internet where those who were dissatisfied with conventional social media sites could express radical, racist, and violent ideas.

According to a government document, Earnest legally purchased a semi-automatic weapon in San Diego the day before the incident. After struggling to reload, he escaped the synagogue with 10 bullets loaded and 50 more on his vest.

Earnest killed Lori Gilbert, 60, as she prayed in the foyer after being shot twice, and injured an 8-year-old girl, her uncle, and Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was performing a prayer on the main Jewish festival.

