The CEO of a hospital asks Fox News to cover the COVID Delta Variant in order to “save lives.”

As Missouri confronts the country’s highest prevalence of infection, Cox Health CEO Steve Edwards asked Fox News to publicize the Delta variant to help save people from COVID deaths. Several big news companies have contacted Missouri-based Cox Health for information on the rising instances, according to Edwards, but Fox News was not one of them.

“Fox is the most popular television news in our area,” he tweeted, “and you can help educate on Delta, vaccines, and save lives.”

Edwards’ plea came as the state’s high vaccination resistance and soaring Delta illnesses continue to overcrowd intensive care units. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most counties in northern and southern Missouri have less than 40% of persons who have had at least one vaccination, compared to the national average of 53%.

According to the Associated Press, one of these counties has a population of only 13 percent.

“It’s good if people elsewhere in the country are looking to us and saying, ‘No thanks,’ and getting vaccinated,” said Erik Frederick, chief administrative officer at Mercy Hospital Springfield, which has been inundated with COVID-19 patients as the variant first identified in India rips through the largely unvaccinated community. “We’ll be the canary in the coal mine.”

The state now has the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections in the country, and the outbreak is concentrated in a politically conservative farming region in the northern part of the state and the southwestern corner, which includes Springfield and Branson, the country music mecca in the Ozark Mountains, where large crowds are flocking to the city’s theaters and other attractions once again.

In southwestern Missouri, cases are still below their winter highs, but the trend is steeper than in recent surges, according to Frederick. According to county data, 153 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Mercy and another Springfield hospital, Cox Health, as of Tuesday, up from 31 just over a month ago.

These patients are also younger than they were earlier in the pandemic—60% to 65 percent of those in Mercy’s ICU over the weekend were under 40, according to Frederick, who observed that younger persons are significantly less likely to get vaccinated—and several are pregnant. This is a condensed version of the information.