The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its travel advice for Americans.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is presently advising Americans not to travel internationally until they are completely vaccinated due of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

“Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19,” according to the CDC. International travel, on the other hand, carries additional hazards, and even fully vaccinated travelers may be at higher risk of contracting and spreading specific COVID-19 variants.”

According to the most recent CDC advise for traveling abroad, which was revised on Monday, roughly 60 nations and territories fall under the CDC’s “Level 1: COVID-19 Low” risk assessment group.

Before visiting to a “Level 1: COVID-19 Low” area, travelers should ensure they are fully vaccinated.

Those who must go overseas during the epidemic, especially now that the Delta variety is a possibility, should “pay great attention to the conditions at their destination” and any restrictions that may be in place, according to the federal agency.

In a tweet on Wednesday, U.K. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated that beginning August 2, visitors from the United States and Europe will be able to “come to England from an amber nation without needing to quarantine” if they are properly vaccinated.

“The amendments will apply to fully vaxxed [vaccinated]people having an FDA or EMA [ European Medicines Agency] vaccineâ€”they’ll still need to perform the standard pre-departure test before arrival and take a PCR test on day two of their return to England,” Shapps added.

While this may be good news for some, the United Kingdom is currently in the “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High” category, according to the latest CDC recommendations.

The CDC urges Americans to stay away from destinations in the “Level 4” category and to avoid any non-essential travel to areas in the “Level 3: COVID-19 High” category.

Places classified as ‘Level 1: COVID-19 Low’ by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Albania American Samoa Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda (Antigua and Barbuda) Australia Azerbaijan Benin Bermuda Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnia and Herzegovina) Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso is a country in West Africa. Cayman Islands are a group of islands off the coast of the Chad China Comoros Cote d’Ivoire is a country in West Africa (Ivory Coast) Dominica Djibouti Equatorial Guinea is a country in Africa. Federated States of Micronesia of the Falkland Islands French Polynesia Gabon Ghana Greenland Grenada Hong Kong is a city in Hong Kong. Hungary Iceland Kosovo Laos Liechtenstein Mali Marshall Islands are a group of islands in the Pacific Mauritius Moldova Montserrat New Caledonia is a country in the Pacific Ocean. New Zealand is a country in the Pacific Ocean. Niger Nigeria Macedonia, North Mariana Islands (Northern Marianas) Palau Poland Romania Saba Saint Barthelemy is the patron saint of Saint Pierre and Miquelon. Singapore Slovakia, Sint Eustatius South Korea (South Korea) Taiwan Gambia is a country in West Africa. Togo Islands of the Turks and Caicos (U.K.) Vietnam Traveling Abroad with Vaccinated People: CDC Advice Fully vaccinated individuals should wear masks on planes, buses, trains, and other types of public transportation when traveling into, within, or outside of the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.