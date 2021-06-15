The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new guidelines for the reopening of California.

California, the first state to declare a state of emergency due to COVID-19, dropped most of the pandemic restrictions on Tuesday, including capacity limits, physical separation, and mask requirements for people who have been completely vaccinated.

Governor Gavin Newsom wished Californians a nice morning on Twitter, describing what they may expect with the reopening.

“There will be no more social alienation. There will be no more capacity restrictions. There are no longer any colors or county tiers. No more masks if you’ve been vaccinated. Newsom wrote, “It’s a beautiful day.”

California, good morning.

It’s the day of the reopening.

Over 40 million vaccinations have been administered.

Now…

There will be no more social distance.

There will be no more capacity restrictions.

There are no longer any colors or county tiers.

No more masks if you’ve been vaccinated.

It’s a good day.

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2021

In a news release on Friday, Newsom outlined the restrictions that would be lifted on Tuesday, as nearly 40 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in California.

“California is turning the page on this pandemic, thanks to swift action by the state and the work of Californians who followed public health guidelines and got vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities,” Newsom said.

“With nearly 40 million vaccines administered and among the lowest case rates in the nation, we are lifting the orders that impact Californians on a day-to-day basis while remaining vigilant to protect public health and safety as the pandemic persists.”

Get ready! We are fully reopening our economy on JUNE 15 and here’s what that means for Californians.

No more: Capacity limits Distancing required Color tier system

Keep up the good work, California! #CAcomeback pic.twitter.com/5SRTOyuFtS

— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 9, 2021

A tweet from the Office of the Governor of California included a graphic giving a simple rundown of what Californians should expect on Tuesday.

Masks will still be required in schools, hospitals, jails and on public transportation, in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. Social distancing guidelines have been completely lifted.

This is a live story and will be updated with further information.