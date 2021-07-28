The Census Bureau may postpone redistricting data for another six months, causing problems in Ohio.

In a public documents lawsuit, the Fair Lines America Foundations, a Republican advocacy group, sought information regarding how the census count was handled in group quarters.

According to Census Bureau Chief Scientist John Abowd, the agency is required to release additional records as part of the Fair Lines lawsuit, but it will take up to six months to recalibrate a new statistical tool to protect people’s privacy and ensure that their identities are not revealed through the data.

Delaying the publication past August 16 might get the Bureau in hot water with an Ohio federal court. The Census Bureau pledged to share the redistricting data no later than that date, according to a settlement in Ohio’s complaint.

By the middle of next month, the redistricting data will be made public. However, if the statistical agency is compelled to produce further documents related to how it counted persons living in what it regards to as “group quarters,” Abowd said in a declaration, that may be delayed by up to six months.

Dormitories, prisons, nursing institutions, and group homes are the Bureau’s classifications for group quarters.

Due to delays caused by the coronavirus epidemic, the delivery of redistricting data has already been delayed by five months from its original March 31 deadline, causing states to scramble to reschedule redistricting dates. Ohio and Alabama sued the Census Bureau in a failed attempt to have the data released before August.

“Any prospective order to reveal additional group quarter information would certainly have a significant impact on the timeframe for delivering redistricting data,” Abowd stated.

The Fair Lines America Foundation, a conservative advocacy group, filed a public documents request with the Census Bureau seeking information on how the census count was done in group quarters. The group is concerned about the accuracy of the count and wants to ensure that any irregularities did not alter the state population statistics used to allocate congressional seats.

Counting persons in group facilities was one of the most difficult tasks of the 2020.