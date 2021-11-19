The CDC reports that ‘Smallpox’ Vials discovered in a Pennsylvania facility’s freezer did not contain the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated Thursday that frozen vials labeled “Smallpox” found in a Pennsylvania vaccine development facility’s freezer did not contain the virus that causes smallpox infection. According to the Associated Press, the federal health authorities discovered that the vials contain “vaccinia, the virus used in smallpox vaccine,” rather not the variola virus, which can cause people to get the historically deadly and infectious sickness.

The vials were discovered “accidentally” by a laboratory worker cleaning out a freezer at a research facility managed by the pharmaceutical corporation Merck on Monday, according to the CDC. According to the agency, the worker was wearing gloves and a face mask at the time, and no one was exposed to the contents of the vials.

“The freezer facility was promptly secured, and employees followed regular procedures for notifying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of a probable discovery. On November 18, the vials were securely transported to the CDC for testing to establish what they contained “In a statement, the CDC said.

Following an inquiry, health officials discovered that the vials were contaminated “There is no sign of the virus that causes smallpox.

” According to CNN, the vaccinia virus found inside the vials is used to make smallpox vaccine and is the origin of the name “vaccine.”

“These findings have been shared with state and local health officials, law enforcement, and the World Health Organization,” the CDC added.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The vials were discovered at a Merck facility in Montgomery County, according to Mark O’Neill, a representative for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The reason for the vials being in the freezer was unknown.

Smallpox is a highly contagious illness that has afflicted the world for ages, killing about a third of those affected. Victims experienced a burning temperature and bodily aches, followed by spots and blisters that left pitted scars.

By the early 1970s, the United States had stopped systematic childhood vaccination against the disease, and the country’s last spontaneous outbreak had occurred in 1949. Smallpox was proclaimed eradicated by the World Health Assembly in 1980.

The has identified two locations. This is a condensed version of the information.