The CDC recommends that West Virginia’s largest county expand access to sterile needles.

Following one of the highest rises in HIV diagnoses, federal and state health officials urged Tuesday that intravenous drug users in West Virginia’s largest county should have enhanced access to sterile syringes, testing, and treatment.

The CDC, the state Department of Health and Human Resources, and Kanawha County’s health department produced a study to coincide with a new state law requiring needle exchange programs to meet extra requirements.

Health officials also recommended involving the community in the HIV outbreak and conducting additional public health data analysis to better understand drug usage in Kanawha County.

In a statement, state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad stated the state “will continue to engage with its partners to deploy new ways to the delivery of prevention and care for those who inject drugs.”

The organization also recommends that harm reduction programs, which connect people with substance abuse treatment, recovery support, and other health services, be expanded and improved. It also describes the steps that authorities like health departments, social services, therapeutic and penal settings, and public safety should follow.

From January through May of this year, 63 new intravenous drug-related HIV cases were reported in Kanawha County, according to the report. Before 2019, the county’s average number of such cases each year was less than five.

The increase can be ascribed in part to the discontinuation of a needle exchange program in Kanawha County in 2018. Such programs for limiting disease outbreaks among intravenous drug users exist in dozens of states, but they are not without their detractors, who claim they don’t go far enough to prevent or stop drug misuse, including in West Virginia.

A preliminary assessment released by the CDC last month indicated that emergency departments and inpatient medical workers in the county, which includes the state capital of Charleston and has 178,000 residents, rarely tested intravenous drug users for HIV.

In April, Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill imposing stricter rules on needle exchange programs, which opponents claimed would make it more difficult to obtain clean needles in the midst of the HIV epidemic. Last month, a federal judge dismissed the case. This is a condensed version of the information.