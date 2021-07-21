The CDC is monitoring over 200 people in the United States for monkeypox symptoms.

After a case of monkeypox was verified in July, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is monitoring more than 200 people across the country for the disease.

The patient, a U.S. resident, was hospitalized with the virus in Dallas on July 16, according to the CDC. He had recently returned to the nation from Nigeria.

The CDC said it was working with Texas state officials as well as the airline the patient flew with to contact passengers who may have been exposed to the virus.

The CDC’s poxvirus epidemiology team at the National Center for Emerging and Zootonic Infectious Diseases is monitoring “a number of folks,” according to Andrea McCollum, who told medical news site Stat News that over 200 persons in 27 states are being assessed.

Monkeypox is an uncommon viral disease caused by a monkeypox virus infection. The first human case was reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970, after it was found in 1958 in groups of study monkeys.

Monkeypox has only been documented in four nations outside of Africa: the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, and Singapore.

The disease has symptoms that are comparable to smallpox but are less severe. Fever, headache, muscle discomfort, and tiredness are common symptoms of the condition. Smallpox does not cause enlarged lymph nodes, but chickenpox does.

The patient will acquire a rash a few days after acquiring a fever, which usually starts on the face and spreads from there.

The rash is made up of skin marks called macules, which are a flat, discolored region of skin less than a centimeter broad.

These macules then rise to the surface and fill with fluid. They eventually transform into pustules, which are pus-filled lumps on the skin. They eventually turn into scabs and fall off.

According to the CDC, monkeypox can kill up to one out of every ten persons who contract it. The illness usually lasts two to four weeks.

People usually display symptoms seven to fourteen days after becoming infected.

Monkeypox can be transmitted in a variety of ways. One way for the virus to enter the body is through a break in the skin. Other options exist for folks. This is a condensed version of the information.