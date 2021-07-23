The CDC claims that a’superbug’ infection spread from patient to patient in outbreaks in D.C. and Dallas.

According to the Associated Press, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced an outbreak of a “superbug” infection in Washington, D.C., and the Dallas region that passed from patient to patient and is resistant to three key classes of treatments.

The outbreaks were reported by the CDC to have happened in a nursing home in Washington, D.C., and two hospitals in the Dallas region. A small number of patients at these facilities were infected with an invasive fungal infection that they couldn’t treat.

“This is really the first time we’ve begun seeing clustering of resistance,” Dr. Meghan Lyman of the CDC said, adding that patients appeared to be contracting infections from one another.

Candida auris is a hazardous kind of yeast that is toxic to individuals in hospitals and nursing homes who have serious medical conditions. When it enters the bloodstream, the heart, or the brain, it is the most lethal. When the fungus spreads through patient contact or contaminated surfaces, outbreaks in health care facilities occur.

After seeing illnesses where routinely used medications had no effect, health officials have been warning about the superbug for years. In 2019, doctors in New York discovered three cases that were resistant to a family of medications known as echinocandins, which were previously thought to be the last line of defense.

There was no evidence that the illnesses had migrated from patient to patient in those situations, thus scientists determined that antibiotic resistance developed during treatment.

The CDC assessed that the additional cases had spread.

Three C. auris cases were resistant to all three types of antifungal drugs in a cluster of 101 C. auris cases in Washington, D.C., at a nursing home for terminally ill patients. Two of the 22 patients in a cluster in two Dallas-area hospitals had that level of resistance. The locations of the facilities were not revealed.

From January through April, those cases were seen. Three of the five people who were completely resistant to treatment died — two in Texas and one in Washington.

Both epidemics are still going on, according to Lyman, and new infections have been discovered since April. However, those additional figures were not reported.

Both epidemics are still going on, according to Lyman, and new infections have been discovered since April. However, those additional figures were not reported.

Investigators combed through medical records and discovered no evidence of prior antifungal medication among the individuals in those clusters.