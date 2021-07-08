The cause of the Bahamas flight delay is the plane’s ventilation system, not the students, according to the organizer.

On Monday, an American Airlines trip to the Bahamas was delayed for nearly 24 hours, and the airline stated that a big group of “unruly” high school grads was to blame.

However, in a subsequent article, Breakaway Beach, the tour company that planned the students’ trip, claimed that American Airlines wrongly punished the group of teenagers for what appears to have been a single student’s behavior and a mechanical fault.

On Monday, American Airlines Flight 893 to the Bahamas was significantly delayed due to a group of roughly 47 graduates, according to the company. According to The Boston Globe, the group failed to comply with federal face mask standards, departed their allotted seats, played loud music, screamed profanity, and repeatedly ignored the flight crew’s requests.

According to the statement, the group’s expulsion from the aircraft caused many further delays because the airline had to remove their baggage off the plane and bring in a new flight crew when personnel’s shifts came to an end.

The plane, according to Eugene Winer, president of Breakaway Beach, had a mechanical problem with its ventilation system, which was not working. “During this period, some passengers, including the students, may have removed masks due to the lack of air-conditioning/ventilation, quite uncomfortable conditions,” Winer said in a statement to the Globe.

The airline previously informed This website that crew members on the plane notified the group of more than 30 Boston-area high school students of the rules many times.

The claim that the entire group was obliviously ignoring mask mandates was not true, according to Winer.

According to the Globe, “one passenger was removed off the plane but was not penalized or charged with an offense.”

“As a result of one passenger’s conduct, the entire group of grads was characterized as ‘unruly’ and’disruptive.’ “American Airlines told Breakaway that the actions of one person were the responsibility of the entire group,” Winer added.

Winer penned American Airlines had first refused to allow the students to continue the flight, which was further delayed because a pilot to replace the one who had reached the maximum was not immediately available. This is a condensed version of the information.