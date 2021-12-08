The Cat That ‘Wandered Away’ From Home 6 Years Ago Has Been Reunited With Its Owner.

According to officials, animal rescuers in San Antonio, Texas, recently reunited a cat with its owner after the animal “wandered away from home” six years ago.

San Antonio Care Services (ACS) revealed on Facebook on Sunday that its team received a call regarding a stray cat that “looked a little unwell.”

Adan Perez, a responding officer, checked the stray for a microchip and determined the cat’s name was Monkey Face; however, Perez also discovered the animal’s reported address was out of date.

But Perez was determined to reunite Monkey Face with his family, so he took it to ACS for a veterinarian examination. Other ACS authorities continued their hunt for the cat’s owner in the meantime.

“Once at ACS, our medical team provided Monkey Face with the care she need, and our placement staffers went to work looking for her parents,” ACS noted. “We were already aware that the address was outdated, and we quickly discovered that the other contact information was as well.

“We didn’t stop there; our team kept looking and working hard to reach Monkey Face’s mother…after almost two weeks, we found her,” ACS added.

Monkey Face’s owner, “Ms. F,” is seen petting and holding her long-lost friend in photos connected to the social media post.

“The reunion was EXTREMELY VALUE FOR MONEY! After such a long time, it was clear to see how happy they were to be cuddling again “ACS was explained in detail.

Monkey Face and her owner aren’t the only couple to reconnect after a long separation.

Neil and Lucy Henderson, a Scottish couple, were reunited with their cat Forbes in September after he went lost in March 2011.

“We hunted for him for months and months,” Neil told the Scottish SPCA, “but we had to come to the very sad idea that the worst may have happened.”

They were “over the moon” when they received word from the Scottish SPCA in September, a decade later, that Forbes had been discovered.

"When I was on the highway, my wife called and said I needed to pull over," Neil explained. "I was utterly unprepared for what I was about to hear and what Forbes was about to tell me.