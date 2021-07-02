The case of a florist who refused to provide services for a gay wedding will not be heard by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court declined to hear the case of a florist who refused to supply her services for a wedding of a same-sex couple on Friday. The decision to dismiss the complaint upholds a previous ruling that she had broken state anti-discrimination statutes.

The ruling would have been reviewed by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch, but the court requires four justices to hear a case.

In 2018, the Washington Supreme Court ordered that the case involving florist Barronelle Stutzman and her Arlene’s Flowers business be re-examined. The judgment came after the judges ruled in a case involving a Colorado baker who refused to prepare a cake for a same-sex wedding.

After that, the Washington Supreme Court unanimously decided that state courts did not act with enmity toward religion when they ruled that Stutzman broke the state’s anti-discrimination rules by refusing to provide flowers for Rob Ingersoll and Curt Freed’s wedding on religious grounds.

Stutzman had known Ingersoll was gay for about a decade as a flower salesman. However, she claimed that his marriage violated her religious views, and that she was unable to participate in the occasion.

Businesses that give services to opposite-sex couples must also provide the same service to same-sex couples, according to Washington state law.