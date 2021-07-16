The captain of the duck boat that sank and killed 17 people is accused of disregarding severe weather warnings.

On Friday, the caption of a Missouri Duck Boat that drowned, killing 17 people, was charged with disobeying a severe weather warning.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office issued a statement announcing the allegations.

Captain Scott McKee was charged with 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, a Class C felony, five counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A felony, and seven counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a Class D felony, according to the press release.

The allegations come from a 2018 event in which the Duck Boat capsized in Table Rock Lake, Missouri, killing 17 people. According to the news release, the Duck Boat is an amphibious vehicle that can travel on both land and water.

According to the probable cause statement, Stretch Duck #7 entered Table Rock Lake under a severe thunderstorm warning on July 19, 2018, faced severe weather and heavy winds, took on water, and finally sank, killing 17 persons, according to the Missouri Attorney General’s office. “The probable cause statement alleges that Scott McKee, the Captain of Stretch Boat #7, failed to exercise his duties as a licensed Captain by entering the lake during a severe thunderstorm warning and failing to follow policies and training by failing to have passengers affix flotation devices as the boat took on water,” according to the probable cause statement.

“The National Weather Service and news media outlets had projected the probability of severe weather throughout the day,” according to the probable cause statement.

Five of the 17 casualties were minors, according to the probable cause statement.

Captain McKee was accused with 17 counts of misconduct, negligence, and inattention to duty by a ship’s officer in 2018, however the allegations against him were withdrawn in December 2020.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office accused the Duck Boat’s Operations Supervisor Charles Baltzell and General Manager Curtis Lanham with 17 charges of first-degree involuntary homicide, a Class C felony, in addition to the captain.

Suzanne Smagala-Potts, a public relations manager for Ripley’s Entertainment, which owns the Ride the Ducks operation in Branson, wrote in a statement to This website, This is a condensed version of the information.