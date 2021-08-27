The Capitol Police Department Suing Trump for the riots on January 6, accusing him of committing “bias-motivated acts of terrorism.”

Seven Capitol Police officers filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming former President Donald Trump and far-right extremist groups of conducting “bias-motivated acts of terrorism” during the January 6 rioting on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump and others conspired to use violence to obstruct a peaceful transfer of power on January 6, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in the Federal District Court in the District of Columbia.

The defendants are accused of violating the 1871 Enforcement Act, also known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, according to the lawsuit. This law protects people from violent conspiracies that “block any person from assuming or holding any office, trust, or seat of confidence under the United States by force, intimidation, or menace.”

Along with Trump, the lawsuit names over 20 members of far-right extremist groups and political organizations such as the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, and leaders of the “Stop the Steal” movement, as well as Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone.

According to the New York Times, three additional identical lawsuits have been filed in recent months. Trump has tried to have the earlier claims dismissed, claiming that he cannot be sued since he was operating in his official position as president on January 6.

The new lawsuit is unique in that it is the first to accuse Trump of collaborating with far-right extremist groups and political organizations to promote his largely disproved election fraud accusations.

The legal suit comes as the Justice Department continues its work on the Capitol attack, which has been dubbed the “biggest criminal investigation in the department’s history.” On January 6, a congressional committee launched an investigation into the riot and held a hearing with testimony from officers tasked with protecting the Capitol from an angry, violent mob.

News stories, facts from Justice Department criminal prosecutions, and conspiracy claims date back to May 2020, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday. Trump was first accused of claiming on social media in May of last year that mail-in voting could lead to election fraud.

Trump’s reference to the Proud Boys during a presidential debate in September is also noted. Trump addressed the Proud Boys from the platform during the debate, telling them to “step back and watch.”

