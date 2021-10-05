The California oil spill may pose the greatest threat to marshes and shorebirds.

When it comes to an oil leak like this, the primary concern, according to Chris D’Elia, Dean of LSU’s College of the Coast and Environment, is “shore birds.”

“They are severely harmed because oil coats their wings and they are unable to naturally rid themselves of it,” D’Elia explained. “To try to clean them off, they’ll have to be treated with a detergent.”

“I believe there will be significant wildfowl losses,” D’Elia told This website.

While these birds in the region could be damaged by accidently consuming the oil as they try to clean themselves off, D’Elia remarked to This website that the main danger is that “they get immobilized.”

In that sense, it’s life-threatening,” he said.

According to Nancy Kinner, a civil and environmental engineering professor at the University of New Hampshire, the oil leak is hurting not only beaches but also marshes in the vicinity, which keep oil considerably longer than sandy beaches. Kinner is also the director of the Coastal Response Research Center and the Center for Spills and Environmental Hazards at the University of New Hampshire.

“Marshes are well-known for providing havens for various species of animals. There’s the marsh grass, there’s the mud where things can dwell, and there’s the fish, of course. Kinner added, “It’s also a safe spot for small fish to hang out until they grow bigger.” “It attracts birds who eat little fish.”

“Marshes and wetlands are incredibly vital to the ecosystem,” Kinner continued, “so it’s really, really important that we understand what the harm is.”

Kinner also told This Website that cleaning up oil in marshes is significantly more difficult than on sandy beaches. Officials can dig and remove oil from beaches, but “not the rich and diverse species that you have in marshy areas,” she said.

Kinner also mentioned the possibility of "chronic injury" to some wildlife as a result of the oil spill with this website.