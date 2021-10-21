The Caldor Fire has been completely contained at 222K acres after more than two months.

According to state fire officials, the Caldor Fire in California has been totally contained after burning across 221,835 acres over the course of 67 days.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, generally known as Cal Fire, the fire started on August 14 and destroyed 1,003 structures, including houses and businesses.

According to the Sacramento Bee, containment does not imply that the fire has been put out, but rather that firefighters have built a boundary around it.

According to the newspaper, 500 firefighters are still on the scene.

“Three unique phases are contained, controlled, and out. Despite the fact that the fire has been put out, huge diameter trees and stump holes will continue to smolder deep into the winter. In its most basic form, containment is a line drawn around the fire “On Thursday, the US Forest Service released a statement.

“Controlled indicates that firefighters are confident that the fire will not spread beyond the perimeter. Some fires can be kept under control until the arrival of winter rains or snow, which will bury any smoldering logs, embers, or ash “On Thursday, the US Forest Service issued a statement.

Fires can smolder until the spring, when snow melts and “the tiniest of hot embers finds just enough air and fuel to exhibit smoke,” according to the Forest Service.

“It does happen, as rare as it is. When a fire is eventually put out, that signifies it’s gone for good “It was also added.

According to the US Forest Service, the fire will “continue to crawl and smolder within the fire area long into the winter.” It warned that weakened trees, stump holes, “heavy fuels that continue to smolder hazardously” and detritus from destroyed structures are all threats in the fire region.

As of October 4, all evacuation orders and advisories related to the Caldor Fire had been rescinded.

According to Cal Fire, the Caldor Fire is the 15th largest fire in California history. In 2020, the largest fire, the August Complex, scorched about 1 million acres.

The Caldor Fire is also the 16th most devastating fire in California’s recorded history, according to Cal Fire. The most devastating fire, the Camp Fire in 2018, burned approximately 19,000 structures and killed 85 people.

