The Cafe Defying Mask Mandate Avoids Closure by Converting to a Private Club.

To get around county-wide COVID limitations, a cafe in Missouri that was ordered down by local authorities for breaking mask requirements is converting into a private club.

The Jackson County health department ordered Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs to close down immediately on September 3 after receiving many complaints that personnel were not complying with county mask rules. Whether or not they’ve been vaccinated, everyone in Jackson County is required to wear masks indoors in public locations.

However, the cafe’s owner devised a strategy to keep the business running, posting a sign on the entrance stating that the establishment would now operate as a “private club,” which is free from the state’s mask requirement.

Amanda Wohletz, the venue’s owner, informed a local TV station that no masks will be permitted in her establishment, and that she doesn’t believe her employees have done anything illegal because they don’t wear masks for medical reasons.

She received a warning, two citations, and a notification that her cafe was in violation of the mask law.

In a statement to Fox4, county administrator Troy Schulte stated, “Despite our many attempts to negotiate with the business to comply, the owner knowingly and intentionally continued to violate the health order.”

“It’s evident from the number of complaints we’ve received that individuals in our community are concerned about the virus’s spread and are holding others responsible for preventing more misery, disease, and death in our neighborhood. Our injunction is in effect to safeguard the public’s health. We are appreciative to those businesses that are assisting us in overcoming this pandemic, and we will continue to act appropriately for those who are not.”

Wohletz stated that if the authorities allow it, she intends to keep her business open.

Wohletz told FOX4: “As long as I can, as long as they let me.” “They informed me they weren’t going to renew my business or health permits, so I’m going to have to close for good… which is entirely illegal.”

The cafe’s failure to impose a mask mandate divided the community.

