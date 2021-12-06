The brutal GOP brawl between David Perdue and Brian Kemp is good news for Stacey Abrams in Georgia.

Democrats cheered the heated Georgia governor’s primary between Donald Trump friend David Perdue and Republican incumbent Brian Kemp, seeing the GOP squabble as good news for Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams.

Several news outlets reported on Sunday that Perdue, a 71-year-old billionaire businessman and former Georgia senator, would run for governor of the state next year.

In January, Perdue lost his Senate seat in a runoff election to Democrat Jon Ossoff. Many Perdue fans believe he can defeat former senator and voting rights champion Stacey Abrams in the 2022 governor election, but Kemp cannot. In a prior gubernatorial election in Georgia in 2018, Abrams was defeated by Kemp by 55,000 votes.

Republicans were divided by the former Georgia senator’s statement, which was originally reported by Politico on Sunday. According to multiple accounts, former President Donald Trump lined up Perdue to run against Abrams after Kemp refused to assist block the state’s 2020 election results, which helped Democrat Joe Biden defeat Trump for the presidency.

Perdue’s participation into the campaign was criticized by former state representative Vernon Jones, who is also a primary contender for governor. Jones pointed out that Perdue had presented Kemp at the Georgia GOP conference this past summer and claimed in November that “Georgia already has a governor.”

In a statement, he said, “Are we sure this isn’t a shroud attempt to cover Kemp’s flank?” “In addition to introducing Gov. Kemp at the Georgia GOP convention in 2021, Perdue recently declared that we already have a Republican governor, according to The Brunswick News.” This is a pair of peas in a pod! I’m the only candidate for Governor who has advocated for the repeal of state income taxes, a forensic audit of all 159 counties, hasn’t abandoned President Trump’s America/Georgia first policy, and can defeat socialist Stacey Abrams.” Kemp’s senior adviser and head of communications, Cody Hall, published a statement blasting Purdue.

"Perdue's primary motivation for running is to heal his damaged ego after his two failed Senate campaigns," Hall added. "Governor Kemp has a track record of standing up to the radical left in order to put hardworking Georgians first, whereas Perdue is best known for dodging."