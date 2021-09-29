The Britney Spears case has reignited calls for a bipartisan bill to improve guardianship oversight.

Britney Spears’ protracted court struggle has reignited calls on Capitol Hill for legislation to increase guardianship oversight and protect people from abuse.

The Guardianship Accountability Act was reintroduced this week by Senators Bob Casey and Susan Collins. The law aims to create databases to collect and share information on guardians, such as background checks.

It would also establish a National Resource Center on Guardianship, which would produce guardian training materials and maintain a database of state laws governing guardianship and the use of less-restrictive options.

In a statement, Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat, said, “The high-profile case of Britney Spears shone a spotlight on an issue affecting millions of older persons and those with disabilities living under guardianships or conservatorships.”

“While many persons under guardianship may require assistance with certain elements of their lives, the lack of oversight and support makes it difficult for those who are being abused to speak up and seek help,” he continued.

The Guardianship Accountability Act was initially introduced in 2018 in response to a research that indicated some guardians were abusing the system by liquidating vulnerable individuals’ assets and savings for personal benefit.

April Parks, a Nevada guardian, took hundreds of thousands of dollars from people in her care in one case. Parks is currently incarcerated and faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a slew of felony offenses.

Collins, a Maine Republican, said the bill encourages law enforcement and social service agencies to work together to avoid guardianship abuse.

Spears will return to court on Wednesday afternoon, this time with Mathew Rosengart, rather than Samuel Ingham III, her former court-appointed lawyer.

“All I want is my life back.” It’s been 13 years, and enough is enough,” Spears said in a June hearing.

Spears addressed the limits imposed on her as part of her conservatorship agreement with her father, Jamie Spears, in her June hearing. The pop artist compared her condition to sex trafficking, describing how she worked seven days a week as her belongings were taken away, including credit cards and smartphones.

Spears also revealed to the court that she had an IUD birth control device in her body that her management will not allow her to remove, despite her desire to have a child. This is a condensed version of the information.