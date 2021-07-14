The Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which has burned 212,000 acres, may not be put out until the fall.

According to fire officials, the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which has grown to over 212,000 acres, may not be fully contained until the fall.

The Bootleg Fire has burned 212,377 acres and is approximately 5 percent contained, according to statistics uploaded on the InciWeb, the National Fire Information Center’s website. The expected containment date for the Bootleg Fire was Nov. 30, according to a prior report from fire officials.

In a written statement to This website, a public information officer for Northwest Incident Management Team 10, which is fighting the fire, said the expected containment date was set for November because officials “will have a tremendous deal of mop-up, repair, and recovery to complete.”

According to fire officials, the cause of the incident is still being investigated.

“The Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon experienced another day of intense fire behavior due to dry and windy conditions. In the wider Gearhart Wilderness area, firefighters noted growth predominantly to the east,” fire authorities wrote in a Wednesday update. “Due to hazardous flying circumstances in heavy smoke, air operations were severely limited.”

Fire firefighters are “making solid progress where winds and topography allow,” according to Rob Allen, incident commander for the PNW2 Incident Management Team.

“However, for the third day in a row, firemen were forced to withdraw at times for their own safety, and the weather isn’t expected to change anytime soon,” Allen stated.

The Bootleg Fire has grown in size over the last few days due to the dry and scorching weather. Last week, the fire burned roughly 50,000 acres, but by Monday, it had grown to around 153,000 acres. The Bootleg Fire burnt 201,923 acres on Tuesday, according to InciWeb, meaning that it swelled by more than a third in size overnight.

Several photographs of the Bootleg Fire have been shared on social media, demonstrating its enormity and smoke route.

“Today (Tuesday), expect #wildfire smoke near the surface in SW Oregon and northern California. The thickest smoke is expected to affect the Klamath Falls region. Travelers on Highways 140 and 97 should be careful of poor visibility, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon.

Today (Tuesday), #wildfire smoke is expected near the surface in SW. This is a condensed version of the information.