The Bootleg Fire in Oregon has grown to over 400K acres, making it the third-largest wildfire in the state’s history.

The Bootleg Fire has scorched 400,389 acres and is 40% contained, according to statistics from the InciWeb national wildfire incident center.

The Bootleg Fire, which started on June 6 in Oregon’s Fremont-Winema National Forest northeast of Klamath Falls, was triggered by lightning, according to officials. The fire has grown in size since it was initially recorded, with officials reporting that it scorched 153,535 acres last Monday. The fire had grown to 394,407 acres earlier this week, according to officials.

The Bootleg Fire has surpassed the 2014 Buzzard Complex Fire, which burned 395,747 acres, as the third-largest wildfire in Oregon history.

The 2002 Biscuit Fire, which burnt over 500,000 acres, and the 2012 Long Draw Fire, which burned over 550,000 acres, are the only two wildfires that have been larger than the Bootleg Fire.

Officials reported the Bootleg Fire’s “activity picked up in the eastern portion of the fire and spotted over Forest Service Road 2901” in an InciWeb bulletin earlier Friday morning.

“Last night, teams and equipment fought to control the fire and safeguard the Summer Lake community by utilizing natural barriers and fuel shifts. “Today, crews will work to hold those places and scout for new spots,” according to the statement.

“Our firefighters have put in an unbelievable amount of hard work on this fire,” said Joe Hessel, incident commander for the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team, in the update.

“The fire will continue to present us with obstacles, and we will remain watchful, work hard, and adapt.”

Firefighters will face a “heads up situation” as winds shift “from a westerly flow to winds from the north or northwest,” according to the Friday bulletin.

Several towns in the area have been evacuated as a result of the fire. Here’s a map of all the evacuation orders that have been issued.

Between 2 and 8 p.m. tonight, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the #BootlegFire region.

