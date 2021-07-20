The Bootleg Fire in Oregon has grown to over 360K acres, and more evacuations have been ordered.

The Bootleg Fire, which has burnt over 360,000 acres in Oregon, has prompted further evacuations as officials seek to put it out.

The Bootleg Fire has grown to at least 364,113 acres and is approximately 30 percent contained, according to the InciWeb national wildfire information center. Officials originally reported the fire on July 6, and it is currently burning near the Fremont-Winema National Forest, some 11 miles northeast of Sprague River.

The cause of the Bootleg Fire has yet to be determined. The fire is expected to be fully contained by late November, according to officials.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued a “GO NOW!” evacuation alert for residents near “Mile Post 73 on Highway 31 south along Winter Ridge to Government Harvey Pass, then east to the Highway 31 and Government Harvey junction, then north to include both sides of Highway 31,” according to a press release issued Monday.

Residents residing near “Picture Rock Pass south along Winter Ridge to Mile Post 73 and east of the middle of Summer Lake to Government Harvey Pass” were issued a “Be Ready” advisory.

“Overnight the Bootleg Fire had a considerable spike in activity and acres burned,” fire officials reported in an InciWeb bulletin on Monday night. The Red Flag Warning’s forecasted high winds and low humidity contributed to the rise in fire activity.”

“Red Flag Warnings for high winds and low humidity are in effect again for Monday, July 19th, and another day of major fire expansion is possible,” the report stated.

The National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon, predicted “dangerous fire weather conditions” over the city in a tweet on Monday, saying, “A Red Flag Warning does not indicate there is a fire.” It signifies that severe fire weather conditions are present or will be present soon.”

This afternoon and evening, critical fire weather conditions will be present across areas of the east side, including the #BootlegFire. A Red Flag Warning does not necessarily indicate that there is a fire. It signifies that critical fire weather conditions are present or will be present soon.

19 July 2021, NWS Medford (@NWSMedford)

