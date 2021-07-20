The Bootleg Fire has grown to be the third-largest in Oregon history, and the fourth-largest in the state’s history.

Firefighters battling the Bootleg Fire in Oregon are bracing for thunderstorms and lightning as the state commits all of its resources to a blaze that has grown to be a third the size of Rhode Island.

The Bootleg Fire, now 537 square miles in size and the fourth-largest in Oregon history, is burning 300 miles southeast of Portland in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. When compared to smaller fires in heavily populated parts of California, evacuations and property losses have been low.

However, the Bootleg Fire, which is gaining strength due to the harsh weather, continues to spread at a rate of miles per day. Officials with the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in southwest Oregon have asked for extra assistance in managing future activity increases.

“While the lightning activity predicted for early this week is expected to occur east of us, we are preparing for the worse and praying for the best,” said Mike McCann, an assistant fire staff member, in a statement posted by the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest on Monday.

The concern is that dry weather, a drought, and the region’s recent record-breaking heat wave have produced tinderbox conditions, thus resources such as fire engines are being brought in from Arkansas, Nevada, and Alaska.

Meanwhile, to the east, the Bootleg Fire’s massive size compared to its minor human impact emphasizes the vastness of the American West and serves as a reminder that, despite being larger than the United Kingdom, Oregon is still largely rural, despite being known primarily for its largest city, Portland.

If the fire had been burning in highly populated areas of California, “it would have destroyed hundreds of homes by now,” according to James Johnston, a researcher at Oregon State University’s College of Forestry who studies historical wildfires. “However, it is burning in one of the lower 48 states’ most isolated places. There’s no Bay Area out there.”

At least 2,000 homes have been evacuated and another 5,000 are under threat as a result of the fire. At least 70 homes and over 100 outbuildings have been destroyed by fire. Residents and wildlife alike have been suffering from months of drought and harsh heat, and thick smoke has engulfed the area. No one has died thus far.

