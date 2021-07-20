The bizarre drugstore building known as ‘Goth CVS’ has piqued the interest of the internet.

After been seen over 3 million times, a movie depicting a “Goth CVS” has garnered curiosity online, but there’s an even more intriguing story behind it.

@hahaahahumadornah, a TikTok user, filmed herself and a friend strolling into a CVS shop while listening to Three Days Grace’s “I Hate Everything About You.” With its gothic architecture, the opulent structure looks like it belongs in another age, but for the bright red CVS emblem.

Since being shared on June 20, the video, which can also be seen here, has received over 500,000 likes from viewers who are equally as perplexed as they are intrigued.

The film depicted a CVS store on the junction of Whittier and Atlantic Boulevards in East Los Angeles. The structure was formerly the Golden Gate Theater, which opened in 1927 and was converted to a CVS store in 2012.

The Spanish Churrigueresque-style theater was actually a cinema palace planned by William and Clifford Balch, two well-known picture house architects, and erected by Peter Snyder, known as the “Father of the East Side.” In 1983, the Golden Gate Theater became the first structure in East Los Angeles to be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Vega Building, a historic retail area that was demolished in the early 1990s following serious damage from the 1987 Whittier earthquake, surrounded the structure. The Golden Gate Theater stood dormant for years after closure in the mid-80s, exacerbated by a faulty roof that enabled the weather to further destroy it. Intruders would also come into the building, wreaking even more havoc.

CVS was given permission to transform the building into a store in 2012. “Supervisor Gloria Molina, whose district contains the theater, said that while the renovation would not restore the theater to its original splendor, it was better than keeping the structure unoccupied and dilapidated,” according to the LA Times at the time.

Some of the inside, as well as the outside, has been left in its former splendour, as demonstrated in the video. The high ceilings were salvaged, according to sources, and a considerable amount of them can still be seen in the store, with thin tubular lamps dangling from the shelves instead of standard light fixtures to avoid damaging the ceilings.

