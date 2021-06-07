The Billboard Music Awards red carpet is lit up with bright colors and daring attire.

At the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), digital shows seemed to be a thing of the past, with The Weeknd taking home ten awards and performances by BTS and P!nk – all in person.

Celebrities must have gotten back into the swing of things because red carpet dressing was flawless. The star-studded night revealed two major trends: one for bright and colorful clothes, and the other for risqué, eyebrow-raising style choices.

The question is, which of the two camps will you join?

The vibrant colors…

You can always count on Alicia Keys to add a dash of drama to the proceedings. A modest coral trouser and bralette ensemble was transformed to something special by the vocalist.