The Bill of Rights and Other Constitutional Amendments: A Guide

For more than a decade following the Revolutionary War, the United States was governed by the Articles of Confederation, which established a weak and minimum federal government while allowed states to function as independent countries. That was until 1787, when delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia signed the United States of America Constitution.

The document has been amended 27 times since then, using the amendment mechanism established by Article V of the Constitution. Amending the Constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate, or a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the country’s state legislatures.

The Bill of Rights refers to the first ten amendments to the United States Constitution. The Bill of Rights, written by James Madison, places precise limits on government power and enshrines certain personal liberties. All 27 amendments to America’s governing instrument, the Constitution, were compiled by Stacker.

Compensation for Members of Congress (Amendment XXVII)

The year it was ratified was 1992.

Link to the complete amendment

The 27th Amendment appears to be basic, stating that members of Congress cannot change their pay in the middle of a term. However, the so-called compensation amendment’s 202-year, seven-month trip from proposal to approval was a winding road. It began in 1789 with the first session of Congress and lasted until the commencement of the digital era. No other amendment has been in limbo for as long as this one.

Amendment XXVI: The Right to Vote at the Age of Eighteen

The year it was ratified was 1971.

Link to the complete amendment

The voting age was decreased from 21 to 18 thanks to the 26th Amendment. The contentious amendment was first debated during World War II and then again during the Vietnam War. The country was horrified that 18-year-old males could be recruited for involuntary military service and foreign conflict straight out of high school, despite the fact that they were still three years away from voting for their own politicians.

Presidential Succession (Amendment XXV)

The year it was ratified was 1967.

Link to the complete amendment

The problem of presidential succession was addressed in the original Constitution’s Article 2, Section 1, Clause 6. When President William Henry Harrison died in 1841, Vice President John Tyler was left to battle for his claim, problems in the document’s ambiguous and confusing phrasing were discovered. This is a condensed version of the information.