The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is growing its board of trustees and will name new members in 2022.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is looking to enlarge its board of trustees, according to its CEO, though no specific number has been set. The pair will have to approve the picks, which are anticipated to be announced in January 2022.

After Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett left in June, Bill and Melinda French Gates are the only current members. Buffett’s departure, according to Foundation CEO Mark Suzman, looked to be the ideal time to enlarge the board.

“We decided that even if they [Bill and Melinda] work well together and continue to work well together, that wouldn’t be optimal governance,” said Suzman, who will work with the foundation’s chief operating officer to find new trustees. “As a result, now is the moment to increase the number of trustees and bring in some independent and thoughtful outside voices to help lead and grow the foundation in the long run.”

Many philanthropy experts have urged the foundation’s leadership to be more diverse, and both Bill and Melinda Gates have stated that the changes will help the organization stay afloat and diversify its leadership. Experts have also said that the majority of power has been concentrated in the hands of a few individuals, although Suzman claims that outside pressure to alter was not a factor in the decision to extend the board.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

French and gates Even after their divorce, Bill and Melinda Gates will continue to work together as co-chairs of their charity. However, if they feel they cannot continue in their responsibilities after two years, she would quit as co-chair and trustee, according to the foundation.

If French Gates resigns, Gates will effectively buy her out of the foundation, which is one of the world’s greatest private charity organizations, and she will get funds from him to continue her humanitarian efforts. According to the release, the funds would be separate from the foundation’s endowment.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Suzman said the pair made the announcement so they could be “open about an agreement they’ve made with each other.”

"That is part of their private arrangement as part of their larger divorce deal," Suzman explained. "They've both reassured me, individually and together, and in the right way."