The biggest deterrent for Thanksgiving driving is rising gas prices, which have surpassed COVID.

COVID-19 has been eclipsed as the most significant impediment to driving this Thanksgiving weekend.

According to an annual study done by GasBuddy, a website that analyzes fuel prices, 46% of drivers said COVID-19 had impacted their Thanksgiving travel plans last year. However, only 25% of drivers claimed the ongoing pandemic would impair their Thanksgiving travel plans this year.

Instead, according to a survey conducted by GasBuddy this year, 51% of drivers stated they will not drive for Thanksgiving due to high gasoline prices.

According to the website, only 35% of individuals drove for the Thanksgiving holiday last year. This year, it’s predicted to drop to 32%, with the majority of respondents citing pain at the gas pumps as a reason.

The website’s study indicated that 65 percent of drivers planned to travel for Thanksgiving in 2019, the year before the epidemic began.

About half of all drivers in the United States claimed they have driven less this year. Lower gas prices were cited by 78 percent of those polled as a factor that would motivate them to drive more.

According to GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of petrol by Thanksgiving will be $3.35. Last Thanksgiving, the national average was $2.11, thus this year’s price is $1.24 higher.

If oil prices rise before Thanksgiving, it’s very feasible that gas prices will rise much more, bringing the national average price to its highest level since the price of $3.44 a gallon around Thanksgiving 2012.

According to analysts, rising gas prices are the result of two fundamental factors. Due to decreasing production in the United States, gas supplies have been limited. In addition, other major oil-exporting countries have grown their domestic gas production only marginally.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is under increasing pressure to help lower gas costs, but his options are limited. Oil-producing countries have refused to raise output in order to meet US demand.

According to Platts Analytics, a petrol statistics business, Biden may sanction a sale of petroleum from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but gas prices would still remain above $3 a gallon for the rest of the year.

Biden asked for a probe into whether “anti-consumer activity by oil and gas industries” had contributed to increased costs on Wednesday.