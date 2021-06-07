The Biden Justice Department could be more dangerous than Trump’s, according to the Washington Post’s CEO.

The editor and CEO of The Washington Post cautioned that the Justice Department (DOJ) under the Biden administration is speeding up many of the “egregious” First Amendment violations committed under previous President Donald Trump.

In a Sunday op-ed, former Politico president Fred Ryan slammed Biden for “doubling down” and even escalating his predecessor’s “extraordinary assault on American journalism institutions.” Ryan’s rebuke comes just days after the Washington Post and The New York Times revealed that the Biden Justice Department was secretly accessing reporters’ records during leak investigations, as well as placating journalists.