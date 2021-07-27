The Biden Administration’s Greenhouse Emission Plan Will Encourage Some Drivers to Switch to Electric Vehicles by 2030

The Biden administration is fighting climate change by proposing a greenhouse gas emission reduction plan that would require some drivers to switch to electric vehicles by 2030.

According to people briefed on the proposal, rules suggested by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Transportation are scheduled to be announced as soon as next week.

According to one government official, the EPA’s goal is for electric vehicles to account for 40% of all new auto sales by 2030. Because the guidelines haven’t been completed yet, the official spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The numbers have been discussed by administration officials and the auto industry, but neither the EPA nor the Transportation Department have responded to the suggestion.

The regulatory action will tighten tailpipe pollution requirements, which were pushed back under President Donald Trump, as Biden promised during his presidential campaign.

According to three of the officials, the rules would begin with the 2023 car model year and apply California’s 2019 framework agreement on emissions standards reached between Ford, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW, and Volvo, acknowledging Biden’s goal of cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by 2030. The California agreement raises the mileage requirement while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 3.7 percent each year.

In 2025, requirements will grow to Obama-era levels, with a 5% annual increase in the mileage threshold and a corresponding reduction in emissions. They then grow higher for model year 2026, maybe in the range of 6% or 7%, according to one of the persons.

The new rules went a long way toward addressing environmentalists’ demands, which included a speedy return to at least Obama-era standards to combat Trump’s rollbacks. Car emissions are the single largest contributor to climate change in the United States.

The Center for Biological Diversity will write in a full-page ad in The New York Times on Wednesday, “We’re at the climate cliff, and the stakes are too high to aim low,” urging forceful action.

By 2030, the center wants to see gas-powered vehicles phased out in favor of electric vehicles, as well as a 7 percent annual growth requirement.