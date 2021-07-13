The Biden Administration predicts a significant change to the last of Trump’s major border rules.

According to Assistant US Attorney Brian Stoltz, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will issue an order this week updating a public health directive that prohibits anyone from requesting asylum at the US border.

According to the Associated Press, the planned directive would address how migrant minors are treated and might herald a significant change in the Trump administration’s final major asylum restriction.

During a court hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, Stoltz discussed the order. He stated that the CDC will issue “a new order on the question of the children,” amending a policy from the Biden administration that permits children who cross the border alone to seek asylum, which is now prohibited.

Stoltz didn’t provide any additional details or clarification on the order’s revisions. According to the Associated Press, he stated that the order would render certain Texas arguments irrelevant.

The fact that Stoltz said the order would apply to minors shows that the Biden administration is thinking about gradually relaxing the asylum barrier.

Increased COVID-19 vaccination rates have put pressure on the Biden administration to rescind the public health order, which was always meant to be a temporary measure during the pandemic. While the administration has exempted unaccompanied children, some families and nearly all people traveling alone are deported from the United States—often within two hours to Mexico—with no opportunity to claim asylum.

At a time when the United States is under increasing strain, lifting the prohibition could encourage more people to come to the border to seek asylum. According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, the United States will once again be the top destination for asylum seekers in 2020, with over 250,000 new claims lodged, more than twice as many as second-place Germany.

Texas, which has the biggest border crossing route, was seeking a court order requiring the federal government to stop what state Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz referred to as “de facto non-enforcement” of the asylum restriction. The Biden administration’s stance, according to Reitz, “threatens the health and safety of all Texans.”

Stoltz was questioned by U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump nominee, about the timing of the new order. This is a condensed version of the information.