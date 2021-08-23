The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to uphold the eviction ban, citing a ten-fold increase in COVID cases.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acted within its power when it prolonged the eviction prohibition through October 3 after it expired at the end of July, according to lawyers for the Department of Justice.

Landlords and real estate associations from Alabama and Georgia have challenged the moratorium. The groups contend that the restriction goes beyond the CDC’s jurisdiction granted by Congress.

The landlord and realtors’ request to put the federal eviction moratorium on hold was denied by a federal appeals court last week. The organizations are now requesting that the Supreme Court intervene to allow evictions to resume.

The Supreme Court is debating the eviction moratorium for the second time. In a 5-to-4 judgment in June, the top court refused to overturn a previous ban. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who voted in favor of the ban, stated at the time that any further extensions would require “clear and specific congressional authorization.”

In a court filing on Monday, the government supported the moratorium, claiming that it is required owing to an increase in coronavirus cases due to the presence of the highly dangerous Delta type.

The Justice Department wrote, “The course of the pandemic has subsequently changed – suddenly, significantly, and for the worse.” “As of August 19, 2021, the seven-day average of new cases each day is 130,926, over 10 times the rate when this Court ruled….” Case rates are expected to continue to grow in the following weeks, according to projections.”

The coronavirus, according to the lawyers, is “one of the worst illness epidemics in human history.”

The CDC’s injunction temporarily halts evictions in counties where COVID-19 transmissions are “substantial and high.” The directive is expected to safeguard roughly 90% of the United States’ population.

According to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, about 3.6 million Americans stated they were facing eviction in the next two months as of July 5.

According to the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, about 3.6 million Americans stated they were facing eviction in the next two months as of July 5.

Morning Consult polled respondents and discovered that about half of them approve the recent moratorium on. In comparison, three-quarters of Democrats endorsed the CDC's order.