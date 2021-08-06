The Biden Administration Extends Pandemic Student Loan Relief Until January 31, 2022

The moratorium on student loan repayment has been extended until January 31, 2022, according to the US Department of Education.

The moratorium covers interest, payments, and collections on student loans. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, students have not had to worry about interest compounding or repayment costs.

“During the national emergency, the payment suspension has been a lifeline that has allowed millions of Americans to focus on their families, health, and money rather than student loans,” stated US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The department agreed to prolong the pause one more time to give debtors more time to organize their repayments. After payments are required again, the purpose is to “lower the risk of delinquency.”

“As our country’s economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this final extension will provide students and borrowers with the time they need to plan for a restart and ensure a seamless return to repayment,” Cardona said.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.