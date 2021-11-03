The Best Deals & Lunch Offers on National Sandwich Day 2021.

National Sandwich Day is coming up on November 3rd around the country. That means there will be discounts, freebies, and even charity activities at some of your favorite sandwich shops.

From Schlotzsky’s to Subway, eateries, fast food restaurants, and sandwich shops are holding activities to observe this day, which honors all things sandwiched between two slices of bread.

On National Sandwich Day, the Washington Newsday breaks down some of the discounts you can get your hands on and ways you can make a difference.

Subway

You can not only obtain a freebie at Subway, but you can also gift a free dinner to someone in need.

Subway is promoting The Good Deed Feed for National Sandwich Day, which means that anyone who buys a sub and a drink on November 3 will get a free sub of equal or lesser value.

However, in addition to the complimentary sub, Subway will donate one meal to Feeding America.

Suzanne Greco, President and CEO of Subway, stated, “One in every eight Americans goes hungry, and we’re in the business of feeding people.”

“Many of our franchisees have spent years combating hunger in their communities, and we’re proud of The Good Deed Feed and the national impact it will have.”

Customers can also unlock a special National Sandwich Day Snapchat filter, which can only be unlocked in the restaurant on November 3.

White Castle is a restaurant in White Castle, New

White Castle, despite not being a sandwich store, is joining in the fun and providing a limited-time offer on November 3.

The deal is a buy one, get one free deal, where you can get a free second slider with any original or cheese slider.

To get the discount, go to the website and download the coupon that will enable you to get it.

Schlotzsky’s

Schlotzsky’s is also running a special on November 3 for people who visit the store or order online.

Customers can buy a medium sandwich for $5 using the Schlotzsky’s app on National Sandwich Day, with a limit of five discounted medium sandwiches per purchase.

These can be ordered online or in person, but they do not apply to small or big sandwiches.

McAlister’s Deli is a deli in McAlister, New York.

McAlister’s Deli is offering a special for National Sandwich Day. This is a condensed version of the information.