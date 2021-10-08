The Bay Area is willing to pay tens of thousands of dollars if residents switch to electric vehicles.

Residents of the San Francisco Bay Area can receive up to $9,500 if they trade in their gas-burning vehicles for an electric or hybrid vehicle, according to air quality experts.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has “relaunched [its]Clean Cars for All initiative with more than $8 million available for qualified residents to acquire a clean air vehicle,” according to an online statement. The initiative will focus on low-income neighborhoods that are disproportionately affected by pollution.

Residents will be able to “retire older vehicles and replace them with a new or used hybrid, plug-in hybrid, electric, or fuel cell vehicle, or acquire a transit card or e-bike” as part of Clean Cars for All, according to the statement. “In addition, for the purchase of a plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle, up to $2,000 in assistance is available for home-charging equipment and installation.” The district first announced the program in March 2019, with the goal of improving air quality in San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area while also lowering citizens’ carbon footprints. The initiative will be able to continue thanks to fresh financing from the California Air Resources Board of $8.3 million.

Residents who qualify for the Clean Cars for All initiative will be able to replace any gas-burning vehicle with one of several cleaner alternatives. There are electric, fuel cell, and hybrid cars available, as well as the option to buy an electric bicycle or a mobility card that may be used on any Bay Area transit system.

Residents interested in applying must complete an online form on the district’s website, and their applications will be evaluated based on their household income and family size. The program is part of a statewide initiative to make California more ecologically friendly.

The Mercury News quoted Cindy Chavez, a Santa Clara County supervisor and chair of the air district board, as saying, “Not only is transportation the major cause of air pollution in the Bay Area, but also accounts for 40% of our greenhouse gas emissions.” “We need to include low-income neighborhoods if we are going to be able to handle this issue.” While environmental rules and laws have improved air quality in several regions across the state in the twenty-first century, many others have not. This is a condensed version of the information.