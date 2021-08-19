The Battle to Persuade Loved Ones to Vaccinate—and How Some Won.

What is the reason for every American who has not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine? Probably a befuddled loved one anxiously attempting to get them to get their vaccinations.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 198 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 168 million have been fully immunized.

Despite the highly contagious Delta variant fueling a surge in cases across the United States and hitting particularly hard in communities with low vaccination rates, the total vaccination statistic amounts for barely 50.9 percent of the country’s total population as of August 17.

Experts previously described how people can reach out to their unvaccinated friends, family, and acquaintances to This website.

Four Americans explain their uneven success in persuading family members to get the vaccine.

Martinez, David R.

Martinez is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of North Carolina’s Gillings School of Global Public Health, where he has worked on vaccine trials for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Despite this, he has had difficulty persuading certain family members in North Carolina to be vaccinated.

Martinez told This website that communicating with his 21-year-old nephew was “especially difficult.” “He basically claimed he didn’t think he needed to because he had COVID in January,” says the source.

It wasn’t anything his uncle said that finally persuaded the younger man, but a second round of COVID this month. “This time, he was in far more pain… Martinez stated, “COVID has convinced him that he has to get vaccinated.”

Martinez’s sister was likewise dubious, but her employment obliged her to get vaccinated. She got the virus earlier this year, but she didn’t acquire it again when her son got it. “Her innate immunity, combined with the vaccine, most likely saved her from contracting COVID because she was in contact with my nephew,” he explained.

Martinez’s mother, who is in her 60s, was concerned about how quickly the vaccines were produced, but he calmed her fears by explaining that the shots were the result of more than 20 years of research.

His mother contracted COVID after being completely vaccinated after coming into contact with her 21-year-old grandson, but just had “sniffles” and a little fever. This is a condensed version of the information.