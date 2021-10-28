The battle over paid family leave is delaying the reconciliation bill, as progressives warn of a “red line.”

Negotiations on Democratic Vice President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better program have been stalled due to a dispute over paid family leave.

Democrats in Congress had wanted to enact the “human infrastructure” bill before Biden’s trip to the United Nations Climate Change Conference this weekend. However, Democratic progressives have indicated that the removal of paid family leave could be a “red line” for them, putting the package’s chances of becoming law in jeopardy.

According to Politico, which cited three people familiar with the situation, the paid leave idea has been dropped. The proposal was slashed as part of ongoing discussions to reduce the initial $3.5 trillion package to a $1.5 trillion package that will earn the votes of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

On Wednesday, Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders described the potential omission of the paid family leave idea as “very regrettable.” He expressed his skepticism that Congress will adopt the bill this week.

“We are, once again, the only big country on the planet that does not provide paid family leave. If a low-income woman has a child, she is required to return to work after a week. Moms must choose between remaining at home with their sick children and losing their careers. This is inexcusable “Sanders stated his opinion.

Manchin didn’t say whether it was removed or not. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, a Democrat, claimed Manchin informed her that “it’s not out” and that he was “looking at the details,” adding that he “said he would be open minded.” According to political writer Lindsey McPherson, he did advise reporters that such a “big policy change” should not be included in a reconciliation bill like the Build Back Better package.

“I’m really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really Bowman went on to say that the proposal’s removal may constitute a “red line” for him.

“We are not going to let one or two males tell millions of women in this nation that they can’t have paid leave,” Democratic Washington Senator Patty Murray answered.

California Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called a Rules Committee meeting for Thursday to set the stage for a debate. This is a condensed version of the information.