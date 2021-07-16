The Attorney General of New York blames opioid manufacturers and distributors for a record number of overdose deaths.

New York Attorney General Letitia James accused opioid producers and distributors of being responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic’s unparalleled number of fatal drug overdoses in a statement released Wednesday evening.

According to James, this is a significant issue in both New York and the United States.

“We are in the midst of dual calamities, both of which have ravaged our communities and claimed far too many lives,” Attorney General James said. “We must remember to examine the impact of drug overdoses on our state and nation as we recover and rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“In the United States, drug overdoses claimed 93,000 lives last year, a new high. “The various opioid producers and distributors are to blame for an epidemic that has destroyed communities across New York and the rest of the country,” James continued.

Attorney General James ended by vowing to provide extra support to New Yorkers during this difficult time.

“These new data serve as a stark reminder that urgent and decisive action is necessary. That is why I have devoted, and will continue to commit, my efforts to ensure that every money available to help opioid abatement programs is distributed to local communities as soon as feasible. “We’ve already won hundreds of millions of dollars for prevention, treatment, and recovery programs in New York,” Attorney General James added, “but more is required because this epidemic is far from over.”

Approximately 93,000 people died from a drug overdose in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a new high.

In May of 2014, a lawsuit was launched against the opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson, Endo, Teva, and Allergan. These companies, along with others, have been accused of fraudulent marketing methods in order to promote sales, resulting in an increase in opioid usage and addiction.

Johnson & Johnson said in June 2021 that it will donate $230 million to New York State to combat the opioid crisis. This was the largest monetary settlement ever achieved, with Attorney General James at the forefront.

