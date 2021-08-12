The Attorney General of Missouri has slammed the mask and vaccine mandates as part of a “dystopian biomedical security state.”

Attorney General Eric Schmitt of Missouri promised on Thursday to oppose vaccine and mask mandates and chastised businesses who require employees to be vaccinated, claiming that instilling fear is a tactic used by “tyrants” and “dictators.”

About 52 percent of Missouri adults are completely vaccinated against COVID-19, and the state’s lottery method looks to be a successful incentive for increasing vaccination rates. However, there is still opposition to vaccine regulations, with numerous health-care employees walking out in protest and state senators proposing legislation to prohibit employers from mandating the shot as a condition of employment.

Schmitt tweeted Thursday, adding the hashtags “NoMaskMandates,” “NoVaccinePassports,” and “NoLockdowns,” saying, “Americans shouldn’t have to live in some dystopian biomedical security state, and I’m going to do everything I can as Attorney General to preserve the rights of individuals.”

A reporter had earlier in the day questioned Schmitt about whether it was “sane” to use fear of losing a job to urge people to get vaccinated. Fear has been used by “every tyrant and dictator in the history of the world” to “accumulate, aggregate, and maintain power,” Schmitt answered.

Schmitt went on to say that he believes people should be able to choose whether or not to get vaccinated for themselves, saying that America is the “freest country in the history of the world.” While Attorney General, he promised to do “all I can to preserve the rights of persons in the state.”

Local governments cannot require documentation of a COVID-19 vaccination to access public transit or other services, according to a law passed in June. However, it left it up to the owners of private firms to decide whether or not to require vaccinations.

While most Missouri firms urge their employees to get immunized, some, such as the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, have made it a requirement of employment.

The Minneapolis Fed’s president and CEO, Neel Kashkari, explained that the decision was implemented in three ways. Unvaccinated personnel, he said, could infect other unvaccinated colleagues, as well as those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons. Employees who have been vaccinated have also raised concerns about becoming infected and transmitting the coronavirus to a family member who has not been immunized.

Kashkari also stated that requiring vaccinations would have been considerably more difficult if. This is a condensed version of the information.