The Attorney for a Capitol Rioter Says the Insurgency on January 6 Is “Not Defensible”

Patrick Leduc advised others to plead guilty after his client was sentenced to eight months in prison for his role in the Capitol incident since there is no way to defend their acts on January 6.

On Monday, Paul Hodgkins, who pleaded guilty to impeding congressional proceedings in June, became the first Capitol rioter to receive a criminal sentence. Although the eight-month sentence was shorter than the 18-month sentence sought by the Department of Justice, Judge Randolph Moss considered him as deserving of mercy because of his guilty plea and “sincere apologies.”

After leaving the courthouse, Leduc told reporters, “If you want to go in there and justify that, that’s not defensible.” “Please accept my apologies. That is something I would say to everyone who was present. They must come in, take charge, assume responsibility, and carry out Paul’s instructions.”

During the Capitol brawl, which claimed the lives of five individuals, Hodgkins was captured in a selfie photo on the Senate floor. He was also seen on the Senate floor that day with a “Trump 2020” banner, and he admitted to being the individual in the images investigators showed him from that day.

In pleading with the judge to be lenient with his client, Leduc noted that this was his first run-in with the police and that he was, in general, a law-abiding, hardworking citizen except for that “one hour” on Jan. 6 when he “lost his bearings and his way.”

Prosecutors, on the other hand, portrayed Hodgkins as a participant in a “act of domestic terror,” urging the judge to employ a harsh sentence to send a message to other defendants. Because no one has been charged with terrorism, Leduc pushed back, calling it “gaslighting” to refer to the January 6 disturbance as “domestic terrorism.”

Hodgkins expressed regret for his activities, which he said may have “encouraged” others to engage in even more damaging activity, and termed his participation a “foolish judgment.” Despite referring to former President Donald Trump as a president he admires, he informed Moss that President Joe Biden is the country’s leader.

Following the hearing, Leduc referred to his client as a “guy who botched up” and stated that he. This is a condensed version of the information.