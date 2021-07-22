The Asian man who was found beaten along train tracks is shrouded in mystery.

Joshua Dowd, a 28-year-old Asian guy from Atlanta, was discovered beaten, bloodied, and unconscious near a railroad track. He is now in a coma in the hospital, but authorities have no idea who committed the crime or why.

Dowd was located near railroad tracks in the city’s Brookwood district in the early morning hours of July 11. Surveillance footage from the night before showed him with another man entering The Heretic, a local homosexual bar. Dowd was seen leaving the bar at 3 a.m. and engaging with a group of males in the parking lot before heading to another nearby establishment, according to the film.

Dowd’s three-and-a-half-year partner, Colin Kelly, told WGCL-TV that none of the individuals in the video were mutual acquaintances of the couple. He was also concerned that Dowd might have been inebriated and thus put in a dangerous situation.

The Atlanta Police Department [APD] has questioned two males and believes they have a witness. They’re also looking into Dowd’s phone records and video footage from the pub to identify and question the males spotted with him.

However, while the incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault, no suspects or a suspected motive have been officially publicized. Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department have asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Dowd suffered brain surgery after the incident and is still in a coma at Grady Hospital in Atlanta. Dowd regained his ability to breathe on his own on Wednesday, according to Kelly. A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to cover Dowd’s medical expenses has raised $3,496 more than its $100,000 goal in less than a week.

The GoFundMe website stated, “He’s beginning to respond more appropriately to stimulation…and has began looking around and even blinking his eyes.” Kelly is optimistic that Dowd will fully recover.

Dowd’s attack may or may not have been motivated by his sexual orientation or racial identity.

Hate crimes against Asians have recently escalated across the country. According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, 122 incidences of such crimes occurred in 16 of the country’s most populous cities in 2020, a roughly 150 percent rise over 2019.

Stop AAPI is another group. This is a condensed version of the information.