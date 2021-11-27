The Army-Vet-Conspiracy-Theorist stated, “Tyrants and Traitors Need to Be Executed.”

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

Alan Hostetter, 56, of San Clemente, California, who would subsequently be prosecuted for his role in the incident at the United States Capitol, made a video on his own American Phoenix Project YouTube channel on November 27 boasting about his attendance at the November 14 “Million MAGA” March in Washington.

“People at the top ought to be made an example of with one or two or three executions,” Hostetter stated. “Because when you commit treason against this country by disenfranchising its voters and taking away their freedom to make their own judgments, you are robbing them of their constitutional rights. When we say tyranny, we’re not exaggerating; it’s fucking tyranny. Tyrants and traitors must also be put to death as a deterrent…” Before 2020, when COVID lockdown appears to have radicalized Hostetter, who had previously served in law enforcement for more than a decade, rising to become Chief of Police for La Habra, California, he had moved to the southern California spiritual side, proselytizing peace and tranquillity. Speaking at a QAnon conference, he began to accept conspiracy ideas.

Soon after, he began suggesting that California Governor Gavin Newsom be hanged, as well as that traitors to the country “ought to be punished as an example.”

The FBI later alleged Hostetter “used the American Phoenix Project as a forum to incite violence against specific groups and individuals that supported the 2020 presidential election outcomes” in a sworn Grand Jury statement. He attended as a speaker at “Stop the Steal” protests and argued on YouTube that votes for Donald Trump had been “switched” to Joe Biden and otherwise “stolen.” As an Army veteran with a long career in law enforcement, he was highly esteemed by the right-wing movement.

In November, he predicted that upcoming protests will "be a shot across the bow of the deep state" when "a million Patriots encircle that shithole of a city—the swamp." He threatened that if the election was not resolved, the Patriots would surround the city.