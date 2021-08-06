The Arkansas Legislature maintains the ban on wearing masks and prohibits supplementing unemployment benefits.

Arkansas lawmakers kept the state’s mask mandate in place and enacted legislation prohibiting the state from resuming federally funded supplementary unemployment payments, despite a judge’s order to do so.

Governor Asa Hutchinson of the Republican Party convened a special session to discuss lifting the ban on mask mandates in schools. According to the state’s top health official, the number of viral cases for those under the age of 18 increased 517 percent between April and July.

“Local school districts should make the decision, and they should have more options,” Hutchinson said Tuesday.

On Friday, the House and Senate approved the session’s only other item on the agenda: legislation prohibiting the state from resuming supplemental unemployment insurance payments to 69,000 people.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The special session called by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson to examine bringing back the prohibition for select schools was adjourned by the majority-Republican Legislature. Hutchinson signed the ban in April, but claimed it was necessary to safeguard children under the age of 12 who are unable to get vaccinated as the number of virus cases and hospitalizations in the state continues to rise.

Two bills to allow some school districts to impose mask requirements were defeated by a House panel on Thursday.

Before school starts nationwide later this month, there have been mounting requests to lift the restriction. The restriction has already been challenged in two cases, one of which is from an east Arkansas school district where over 800 kids and staff have been quarantined due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

As the delta variety and Arkansas’ poor vaccination rate fuel the state’s skyrocketing infections, pediatricians and health officials have said that masks in schools are essential to safeguard children.

Hutchinson, on the other hand, faced stiff opposition from his fellow Republicans, who had received a barrage of calls and texts from opponents of masks in schools.

He told reporters last week that he regretted signing the mask mandate ban, saying, “in hindsight, I wish that hadn’t become law.” Hutchinson pointed out that he did so when the state’s caseload were far smaller, and that if he had vetoed the bill, the Legislature could easily override him.

A judge from the state. This is a condensed version of the information.