The arduous task of identifying buried remains unearthed by Louisiana floods may take years.

A month after hitting Louisiana, Hurricane Ida is still wreaking havoc, causing caskets and buried loved ones to be located and identified.

The hurricane’s floods shifted the cement vaults, some weighing hundreds of tons, all throughout the state. According to the Associated Press, the long quest to not only find the caskets but also identify the remains is incredibly tough, and some caskets are never found.

According to Ryan Seidemann, chair of the state’s Cemetery Response Task Force, this is not a one-time occurrence, since Baton Rouge experienced the same problem of vaults being moved or missing following the 2016 floods.

According to Seidemann, finding and returning all of the remains might take up to two years, which is about how long it took following the 2016 floods.

“They float in the air. They tend to follow the water wherever it goes. We’ve found them in yards, on levees, and even beneath stairwells. Where they come to rest has no rhyme or reason, and then it’s a logistical nightmare for us to find out how to get them out of there “According to Seidemann.

This process, according to Seidemann, is not only logistically demanding for families and communities, but also emotionally painful because recovering the remains “opens up old scars.”

“They’ll have to go through the grief process all over again,” Seidemann predicted.

Rev. Haywood Johnson Jr. of Ironton, Louisiana, explained, “Once you bury a relative, you anticipate it to be the permanent resting place.”

The problem is widespread in the aftermath of large hurricanes or other flooding due to Louisiana’s position in a hurricane-prone zone and cultural burial customs that often place the deceased above ground.

Storm surge or flooding from severe rain can sometimes displace vaults so far that it’s impossible to tell where they were buried. Vaults, which are often composed of thousands of pounds of concrete or cinder block, can contain air pockets inside, and the concrete itself is more buoyant than most people believe, according to Seidemann.

And getting back on your feet is only the beginning. The team must next identify the remains and, in many cases, negotiate with families to obtain FEMA assistance for reburial costs.