The architect of the Heartbeat Bills praises Texas’ “historic” law and predicts that more bans are on the way.

Janet Porter, a proponent of anti-heartbeat abortion legislation, has praised Texas’ “historic” law outlawing abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy.

“We’ve waited a long time for the day when children with beating hearts will be legally protected, when our heartbeat laws will be adopted and enforced. In a video, Porter stated, “That place is Texas, and that day is today.”

“Take a moment to consider this: There is a place in the United States where nearly every child facing abortion is protected,” she concluded. It is historically significant.”

Right Wing Watch, a media watchdog group, shared the video on Twitter on Wednesday.

Porter leads Faith2Action, which advertises itself as the “nation’s largest network of pro-family organizations.” After authoring the initial version of such legislation in 2011, she is also regarded as the brains behind the recent wave of heartbeat bills.

A dozen states have already passed their own heartbeat bills, albeit they have yet to be implemented due to legal challenges. Porter anticipates that more restrictions will be enacted as a result of Texas’ achievement in getting the law passed and put into force on Wednesday.

“The Texas version of the heartbeat law has just been recognized as model legislation by the National Association of Christian Lawmakers. That means we’re about to see a lot more heartbeat bills pass into law and be enforced,” she said.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the contentious Texas abortion bill in May. When a “fetal heartbeat” can be discovered, which is normally around six weeks of pregnancyâ€”before many women are even aware they are pregnantâ€”it effectively prevents the treatment.

Even if the lady was impregnated as a result of rape or incest, the restriction applies. The sole exception is in the event of a medical emergency.

Medical professionals and abortion rights activists have challenged the phrase “fetal heartbeat” as deceptive because embryos do not have a heart at that stage of development.

After a “heartbeat” is found, the Texas ban will be enforced by private persons who can sue abortion doctors or anybody engaged in aiding or abetting the practice. Anyone who successfully sues someone over abortion will be eligible for a minimum of $10,000 in damages.

An emergency petition was filed by abortion clinics and health care providers, pleading with the Supreme Court to intervene. This is a condensed version of the information.