The AOC announces a plan to extend unemployment benefits until February of the next year.

During a Tuesday town hall, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that she intends to introduce legislation to extend federal pandemic unemployment programs until February of next year.

When the program terminated earlier this month, an estimated 7.5 million unemployed people lost their benefits, which included pandemic unemployment insurance that they would not have qualified for otherwise and pandemic unemployment compensation in the form of a $300 weekly check.

Benefits have been extended three times during the pandemic, with the most recent extension being in March of this year. The federal government has distributed approximately $800 billion to households across the country through these programs. The Supplemental Poverty Measure, a metric used to determine poverty status, fell from 2019 to 2020, according to a study released by the US Census earlier this week. This move was due in part to the pandemic’s alleviation advantages, according to experts.

During her town hall, the Democrat from New York remarked, “I’ve been really upset on both sides of the aisle that we’ve simply allowed pandemic unemployment assistance to lapse when we’re clearly not fully recovered from the repercussions of the epidemic.”

26 states opted out of the programs in June and July, before the benefits expired in September. Several Republican lawmakers around the country, as well as some company owners, have blamed these benefits for the high number of unfilled job postings, claiming that they disincentivize certain people from returning to work.

Democrats had the opportunity to extend the benefits before they expired. However, after much deliberation, they decided to postpone the decision. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, head of the Senate Finance Committee, and Massachusetts Representative Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, wrote a letter outlining their position, which was in accordance with President Joe Biden’s objectives.

With Democrats under pressure to find a way to fund the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill, which aims to overhaul the nation’s social safety net, allocating more funds to pandemic assistance may not be popular among moderate Democrats who will be forced to vote on the bill soon.

Ocasio-Cortez expressed doubts about the bill's chances of passing the House, although