The anti-hazing law known as “Collin’s Law” is now in effect in Ohio, named after a student who died.

Collin’s Law, a new law in Ohio that makes hazing a felony, took effect this week. Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old Ohio University student who died in a hazing incident in 2018, inspired the bill.

“Some have stated that hazing is a long-standing history, and I believe that tradition has come to an end today, with all due respect,” Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner said.

Gardner claims that this bill is the most comprehensive approach to reducing or eliminating hazing in the state. “I believe this is a critical next step in making our colleges and universities, as well as our communities, as safe as possible,” he said.

Kathleen Wiant, Wiant’s mother, said, “Today I woke up not knowing how I would feel today, and I was shocked that today I woke up really glad and joyful about this.” “I keep thinking that if Collin had received the hazing education that students would now receive as a result of Collin’s Law, he might still be alive today.” Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation in July that establishes strong penalties for hazing in Ohio. Under the new law, hazing violations in the state will be handled as second-degree misdemeanors, while incidences involving the forced use of drugs or alcohol that cause harm to a person would be charged as third-degree felonies punishable by jail time.

Wiant pledged a fraternity as a student at Ohio University in 2018. In 2019, Wiant’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the fraternity, stating that members pushed him to drink a “cocktail” of drugs, including cocaine, Adderall, and Xanax, as well as nitrous oxide and large amounts of alcohol. His official cause of death was nitrous oxide asphyxia.

According to statistics gathered by Inside Hazing, an organization founded by psychologist Susan Lipkins, about 29% of respondents said extreme drinking was a part of an initiation they participated in, and 81 percent of respondents believed hazing has become more dangerous over the last 10 years, owing primarily to increased alcohol consumption.

In the interest of transparency, this new regulation would also oblige schools and institutions to give anti-hazing training and to make hazing reports public online.

Collin’s Law is likewise full of. This is a condensed version of the information.